BRIEF-PICC Property and Casualty ‍updates on derivative action involving a director​ * Updates on derivative action in Cayman Islands involving an independent non-executive director​

BRIEF-PICC Property and Casualty nominates executive directors * Board has approved nomination of Yun Zhen and Wang Dedi as executive directors

BRIEF-Picc Property And Casualty Co announces capital increase in PICC RE * Entered into capital increase agreement with PICC Group and PICC RE

BRIEF-PICC Property and Casualty posts HY net profit RMB 12.08 billion * HY net earned premiums RMB 144.167 billion versus RMB 129.156 billion

BRIEF-PICC Property and Casualty says Jan-July direct premium income RMB205.21 bln * Direct premium income of company for period from 1 January 2017 to 31 July 2017 was RMB205,213 million

BRIEF-PICC Property And Casualty Co updates on HY premium income * Premium income of company for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017 was RMB179,317 million