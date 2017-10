BRIEF-Guorui Properties expects HY profit to decline * Expected that group's unaudited profit attributable to owners of Co for HY will record a decline ranging from 30% to 40%

BRIEF-Guorui Properties updates on July month contracted sales * In July 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb800 million

BRIEF-Guorui Properties posts June 2017 contracted sales * In June 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB1,372 million

BRIEF-Guorui Properties posts May 2017 contracted sales * In May 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB600 million