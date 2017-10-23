BRIEF-Weichai Power issues debt securities for US$775 mln * issuance of US$775 mln 3.75 per cent. Senior guaranteed perpetual capital securities unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the company

Fitch Rates Weichai's USD Perpetual Securities at 'BBB(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Hong Kong, 1 September 2017: Fitch Ratings has assigned Weichai Power Co., Ltd.'s (Weichai, BBB+/Stable) proposed US dollar senior perpetual capital securities an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The proposed perpetual capital securities will be issued by Weichai International Hong Kong Energy Group Co., Limited, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Weichai. Fitch expect

Fitch Upgrades Weichai to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Hong Kong, 1 September 2017: Fitch Ratings has upgraded Chinese diesel engine manufacturer Weichai Power Co., Ltd.'s (Weichai) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The rating on the US dollar notes issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, Weichai International Hong Kong Energy Group Co., Limited, has

BRIEF-Weichai Power's unit proposes offering of securities to professional investors * Unit proposes to conduct an offering of securities to professional investors

BRIEF-Weichai Power announces change in accounting policy * Says it changes accounting policy based on accounting standards for business enterprises

BRIEF-Weichai Power updates on capital increase agreement * Co, Shandong Heavy Industry, Weichai Heavy Machinery & Shantui Engineering and SFGC enter capital increase agreement with target co

BRIEF-Weichai Power's H1 net profit up, to boost finance subsidiary's capital * Says H1 net profit up 147.4 percent y/y at 2.7 billion yuan ($409.72 million)

BRIEF-Weichai Power Co says Jiang Jianfang tendered resignation as supervisor * Jiang Jianfang has tendered her resignation as a supervisor of company