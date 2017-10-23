Edition:
India

SINOPEC Engineering Group Co Ltd (2386.HK)

2386.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
HK$6.66
Open
HK$6.76
Day's High
HK$6.77
Day's Low
HK$6.60
Volume
2,849,363
Avg. Vol
3,673,552
52-wk High
HK$8.58
52-wk Low
HK$6.03

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 2386.HK Market Views