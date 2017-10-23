Edition:
India

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd (2389.HK)

2389.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.41HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
HK$0.41
Open
HK$0.41
Day's High
HK$0.42
Day's Low
HK$0.41
Volume
1,662,000
Avg. Vol
7,195,366
52-wk High
HK$0.60
52-wk Low
HK$0.40

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 2389.HK Market Views