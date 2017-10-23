Yestar Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd (2393.HK)
2393.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.23HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
HK$3.20
Open
HK$3.21
Day's High
HK$3.30
Day's Low
HK$3.19
Volume
1,325,000
Avg. Vol
1,816,230
52-wk High
HK$4.42
52-wk Low
HK$3.10
BRIEF-Yestar Healthcare announces acquisition of 70% equity interest in Beijing Kaihongda Technology
* Announces acquisition of 70% equity interest in Beijing Kaihongda Technology Company Limited
Fitch Affirms Yestar's 'BB-' Ratings; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yestar International Holdings Company Limited's (Yestar) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Yestar's USD200 million 6.9% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BB-'. Yestar's ratings reflects the company's high exposure to China's rapidly growing in-vitro diagno
BRIEF-Yestar Healthcare Holdings posts HY profit of RMB 106.9 mln
* HY profit attributable to owners of parent RMB106.9 million versus RMB106.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
