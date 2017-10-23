(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yestar International Holdings Company Limited's (Yestar) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Yestar's USD200 million 6.9% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BB-'. Yestar's ratings reflects the company's high exposure to China's rapidly growing in-vitro diagno