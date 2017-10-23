Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (2600.HK)
2600.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.73HKD
23 Oct 2017
6.73HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.14 (-2.04%)
HK$-0.14 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
HK$6.87
HK$6.87
Open
HK$6.91
HK$6.91
Day's High
HK$6.92
HK$6.92
Day's Low
HK$6.72
HK$6.72
Volume
22,095,086
22,095,086
Avg. Vol
55,766,425
55,766,425
52-wk High
HK$7.55
HK$7.55
52-wk Low
HK$2.84
HK$2.84
Select another date:
Wed, Sep 13 2017
Chalco agrees $1.5 billion debt financing plan with China Pacific Insurance
BEIJING Aluminum Corp of China Ltd on Wednesday said it had agreed a debt financing plan, worth up to 10 billion yuan ($1.53 billion), with China Pacific Insurance Group Co to help fund construction of key projects.
Chalco agrees $1.5 bln debt financing plan with China Pacific Insurance
BEIJING, Sept 13 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd on Wednesday said it had agreed a debt financing plan, worth up to 10 billion yuan ($1.53 billion), with China Pacific Insurance Group Co to help fund construction of key projects.
Select another date: