China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd (2601.HK)

2601.HK on Hong Kong Stock

37.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.65 (+1.76%)
Prev Close
HK$36.85
Open
HK$37.35
Day's High
HK$37.90
Day's Low
HK$36.70
Volume
18,584,915
Avg. Vol
15,117,045
52-wk High
HK$39.10
52-wk Low
HK$26.35

BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance Group Co says ‍Huo Lianhong resigns as executive director

* ‍Huo Lianhong resigns as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance Group gets regulatory approval to appoint president

* Says it gets insurance regulator's approval to appoint He Qing as president

BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance says 9 mnth accumulated gross premium income of China Pacific Life Insurance is RMB153.346 bln

* 9-month accumulated gross premium income of China Pacific Life Insurance rmb153.346 billion ​

BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance's Jan-Aug premium income at 208.7 bln yuan

* Says Jan-Aug premium income at 208.7 billion yuan ($31.79 billion)

BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance Group says ‍accumulated 8-mth gross premium income of unit RMB68.726 bln​

* Accumulated gross premium income of China Pacific Property Insurance Co for 1 january to 31 august was rmb68.726 billion​

Chalco agrees $1.5 bln debt financing plan with China Pacific Insurance

BEIJING, Sept 13 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd on Wednesday said it had agreed a debt financing plan, worth up to 10 billion yuan ($1.53 billion), with China Pacific Insurance Group Co to help fund construction of key projects.

BRIEF-Singapore's GIC cuts stake in China Pacific Insurance - HKEx filing

* Singapore's GIC Private Ltd sells 7.78 million shares Of China Pacific Insurance at an average price per share of HK$37.1799 ($4.75) on Sept 1 - HKEx filing

BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance Group appoints new president

* Says the board agrees to appoint He Qing as new new president

BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance Group's H1 net profit up 6.0 pct y/y

* Says H1 net profit up 6.0 percent y/y at 6.5 billion yuan ($977.96 million)

