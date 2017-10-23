Edition:
India

HK Electric Investments Ltd (2638.HK)

2638.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.19HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
HK$7.14
Open
HK$7.13
Day's High
HK$7.19
Day's Low
HK$7.12
Volume
3,954,875
Avg. Vol
4,712,512
52-wk High
HK$7.70
52-wk Low
HK$6.24

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 2638.HK Market Views