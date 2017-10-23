Camsing International Holding Ltd (2662.HK)
2662.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-Camsing International Holding updates on cooperation agreement with Visa Worldwide Pte
* Unit entered into a cooperation agreement with Visa Worldwide Pte
BRIEF-Camsing International updates on online game agreement with King Record Co
* On 1 April, unit entered into an online game agreement with King Record Co., Ltd
BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Camsing International says Bingxun entered into business agreement
* On 21 april bingxun entered into business agreement with a unit of Alibaba Pictures Group and a third party independent from co for the show
