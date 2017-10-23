Texhong Textile Group Ltd (2678.HK)
2678.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.26 (+2.39%)
Prev Close
HK$10.86
Open
HK$11.10
Day's High
HK$11.30
Day's Low
HK$10.86
Volume
785,500
Avg. Vol
780,936
52-wk High
HK$12.86
52-wk Low
HK$8.13
BRIEF-Texhong Textile entered into agreement with Co's in relation to acquisition of land use rights
* Haiha Industrial Park entered into first agreement with Texhong Galaxy and second agreement with Texhong Technology
BRIEF-Texhong Textile Group posts HY profit attributable of RMB 645 mln
* HY profit attributable to equity holders increased by 41.2 pct to RMB 645million
BRIEF-Texhong Textile Group expects increase in HY earnings of Group
* Earnings of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 has a substantial increase
