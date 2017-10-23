Edition:
India

Jiayuan International Group Ltd (2768.HK)

2768.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$5.60
Open
HK$5.61
Day's High
HK$5.61
Day's Low
HK$5.54
Volume
1,980,000
Avg. Vol
2,475,716
52-wk High
HK$5.77
52-wk Low
HK$3.02

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group Sept contracted sales RMB402.1 mln

* Sept contracted sales of group RMB402.1 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group posts HY profit of RMB522 mln

* Contracted sales of about RMB3,872.8 million for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group expects increase in revenue and profit attributable for HY

* Board expects to record an increase in revenue by approximately 30% to 40% for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group's ‍June 2017 contracted sales were about RMB601.8 mln​

* ‍june 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately rmb601.8 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Jiayuan International's controlling shareholder enters share mortgage agreement

* Mingyuan investment, one of controlling shareholders of co entered into a share mortgage agreement with CCB International Overseas Ltd

BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May

* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Jiayuan International enters placing agreement

* Mingyuan group investment limited, placing agents and company entered into placing agreement

BRIEF-Jiayuan International posts contracted sales for April RMB754.2 million

* For period from 1 April 2017 to 30 April 2017, contracted sales of group was approximately RMB754.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 2768.HK Market Views