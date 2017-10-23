Jiayuan International Group Ltd (2768.HK)
Fri, Oct 13 2017
BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group Sept contracted sales RMB402.1 mln
* Sept contracted sales of group RMB402.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group posts HY profit of RMB522 mln
* Contracted sales of about RMB3,872.8 million for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group expects increase in revenue and profit attributable for HY
* Board expects to record an increase in revenue by approximately 30% to 40% for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group's June 2017 contracted sales were about RMB601.8 mln
* june 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately rmb601.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Jiayuan International's controlling shareholder enters share mortgage agreement
* Mingyuan investment, one of controlling shareholders of co entered into a share mortgage agreement with CCB International Overseas Ltd
BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Jiayuan International enters placing agreement
* Mingyuan group investment limited, placing agents and company entered into placing agreement
BRIEF-Jiayuan International posts contracted sales for April RMB754.2 million
* For period from 1 April 2017 to 30 April 2017, contracted sales of group was approximately RMB754.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: