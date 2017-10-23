BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group posts HY profit of RMB522 mln * Contracted sales of about RMB3,872.8 million for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group expects increase in revenue and profit attributable for HY * Board expects to record an increase in revenue by approximately 30% to 40% for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group's ‍June 2017 contracted sales were about RMB601.8 mln​ * ‍june 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately rmb601.8 million​

BRIEF-Jiayuan International's controlling shareholder enters share mortgage agreement * Mingyuan investment, one of controlling shareholders of co entered into a share mortgage agreement with CCB International Overseas Ltd

BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May * For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million

BRIEF-Jiayuan International enters placing agreement * Mingyuan group investment limited, placing agents and company entered into placing agreement