Sojitz Corp (2768.T)

2768.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

326JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥6 (+1.88%)
Prev Close
¥320
Open
¥323
Day's High
¥326
Day's Low
¥323
Volume
10,775,700
Avg. Vol
7,139,567
52-wk High
¥326
52-wk Low
¥246

Fri, Sep 8 2017

BRIEF-Sojitz is likely to beat net profit target this fiscal year - Nikkei‍​

* Sojitz is likely to beat its net profit target this fiscal year - Nikkei‍​

