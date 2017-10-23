Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd (2777.HK)
BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties asks securities regulator to halt review of Shanghai listing plans
* Requests securities regulator to halt review of its plans for Shanghai listing - China securities regulator
BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties posts contracted sales for September of about RMB7.40 bln
* Group's contracted sales for month of September 2017 amounted to about RMB7.40 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Fitch Maintains Guangzhou R&F's 'BB' Ratings on Watch Negative
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd.'s 'BB' Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), senior unsecured rating and the ratings of all its outstanding notes issued by subsidiaries. Guangzhou R&F's leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, weakened to 69% at end-1H17, from 63% at end-2016, following ag
BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties posts July contracted sales of RMB5.95 bln
* Group's contracted sales for month of July 2017 amounted to approximately RMB5.95 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties June contracted sales about RMB8.27 bln
* Group's contracted sales for month of June 2017 amounted to approximately RMB8.27 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties posts contracted sales of about RMB7.32 bln for April
* Group's contracted sales for month of April 2017 amounted to approximately RMB7.32 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties qtrly net profit RMB228.6 million
* Qtrly net profit attributable to equity owners of parent company rmb228.6 million versus rmb7.04 billion
BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties seeks trading halt
* Trading in H shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. has been halted at 2:39 p.m. on May 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: