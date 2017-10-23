Edition:
COSCO SHIPPING Development Co Ltd (2866.HK)

2866.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.75
Open
HK$1.75
Day's High
HK$1.76
Day's Low
HK$1.73
Volume
14,364,120
Avg. Vol
20,820,061
52-wk High
HK$2.04
52-wk Low
HK$1.56

Thu, Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-COSCO Shipping Development's unit plans to issue asset-backed securities

* Says leasing unit plans to issue up to 2.98 billion yuan ($447.45 million) asset-backed securities

BRIEF-COSCO Shipping Development to set up logistics industry JV

* Says it plans to invest 150 million yuan ($22.78 million) to set up logistics industry JV with initial size of 10.0 billion yuan

BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development Co updates on up joint venture co in Shanghai

* Co, Shanghai Pan Asia, Sino-Poland Development, Vision Credit, enters promoters agreement to set up joint venture co in Shanghai

BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development swings back to black in H1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5899 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development Co receives resignation of deputy general manager, Feng Xingguo

* Received written resignation of feng xingguo as deputy general manager of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development enters insurance services agreement with Cosco Shipping Insurance

* Company and Cosco Shipping Insurance entered into insurance services agreement

BRIEF-COSCO Shipping Dev's unit to buy containers for about $200.4 mln

* says unit Florens Container Investment (SPV) Ltd signs agreement to buy containers from CLC II Company Limited for about $200.4 million

BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development recives approval of revised proposed non-public issuance of A-shares by SASAC

* Cosco Shipping has received approval from sasac for revised proposed non-public issuance of A shares and COSCO subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development's unit to subscribe to China Bohai Bank's shares

* Says its unit to invest about 1.76 billion yuan ($256.86 million) to subscribe to China Bohai Bank's shares

BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Development entered into management services agreement

* Entered into management services agreement for a fee of up to RMB80 million

