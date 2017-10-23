BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land enters into underwriting agreements with capital securities and other underwriters * Entered into underwriting agreements with capital securities and other underwriters

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land posts contracted sales of about RMB3.68 bln in August * In August 2017, BCL achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB3.68 bln Source text (http://bit.ly/2gIxCEL) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land updates on July month contracted sales * ‍In July 2017, BCL achieved a total contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb2.06 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land posts rmb580.1 mln profit attributable for period ended 31 March 2017 * For the period ended 31 March 2017 revenue was rmb2.56 billion, profit attributable RMB580.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Beijing Capital Land proposes bond via Beijing Financial Assets Exchange HONG KONG, July 17 Beijing Capital Land Ltd plans to list a bond worth up to 2 billion yuan ($296 million) on the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange (CFAE), a refinancing route that is less subject to measures aimed at slowing the rate at which cash is flowing into China's property sector.

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land says in June total contracted sales amounted to about rmb5.60 bln * In June 2017, BCL achieved a total contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB5.60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: