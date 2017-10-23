Edition:
Beijing Capital Land Ltd (2868.HK)

2868.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.34HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.16 (-3.56%)
Prev Close
HK$4.50
Open
HK$4.45
Day's High
HK$4.48
Day's Low
HK$4.31
Volume
2,068,000
Avg. Vol
3,762,699
52-wk High
HK$4.97
52-wk Low
HK$2.82

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land ‍posts contracted sales of about RMB 2.79 billion​ in Sept 2017

* ‍In September 2017 contracted sales amounted to about RMB2.79 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land enters into underwriting agreements with capital securities and other underwriters

* Entered into underwriting agreements with capital securities and other underwriters

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land posts contracted sales of about RMB3.68 bln in August

* In August 2017, BCL achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB3.68 bln Source text (http://bit.ly/2gIxCEL) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land updates on July month contracted sales

* ‍In July 2017, BCL achieved a total contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb2.06 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land posts rmb580.1 mln profit attributable for period ended 31 March 2017

* For the period ended 31 March 2017 revenue was rmb2.56 billion, profit attributable RMB580.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Beijing Capital Land proposes bond via Beijing Financial Assets Exchange

HONG KONG, July 17 Beijing Capital Land Ltd plans to list a bond worth up to 2 billion yuan ($296 million) on the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange (CFAE), a refinancing route that is less subject to measures aimed at slowing the rate at which cash is flowing into China's property sector.

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land says in June total contracted sales amounted to about rmb5.60 bln

* In June 2017, BCL achieved a total contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB5.60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land nominates Li Xiaobin for election as executive director

* Li Xiaobin has been nominated as a candidate for election at egm as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

