Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land posts contracted sales of about RMB 2.79 billion in Sept 2017
* In September 2017 contracted sales amounted to about RMB2.79 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land enters into underwriting agreements with capital securities and other underwriters
* Entered into underwriting agreements with capital securities and other underwriters
BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land posts contracted sales of about RMB3.68 bln in August
* In August 2017, BCL achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB3.68 bln Source text (http://bit.ly/2gIxCEL) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land updates on July month contracted sales
* In July 2017, BCL achieved a total contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb2.06 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land posts rmb580.1 mln profit attributable for period ended 31 March 2017
* For the period ended 31 March 2017 revenue was rmb2.56 billion, profit attributable RMB580.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Beijing Capital Land proposes bond via Beijing Financial Assets Exchange
HONG KONG, July 17 Beijing Capital Land Ltd plans to list a bond worth up to 2 billion yuan ($296 million) on the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange (CFAE), a refinancing route that is less subject to measures aimed at slowing the rate at which cash is flowing into China's property sector.
BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land says in June total contracted sales amounted to about rmb5.60 bln
* In June 2017, BCL achieved a total contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB5.60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land nominates Li Xiaobin for election as executive director
* Li Xiaobin has been nominated as a candidate for election at egm as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: