Nichirei Corp (2871.T)
2871.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,976JPY
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥9 (+0.30%)
¥9 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
¥2,967
¥2,967
Open
¥2,986
¥2,986
Day's High
¥2,999
¥2,999
Day's Low
¥2,962
¥2,962
Volume
379,000
379,000
Avg. Vol
640,027
640,027
52-wk High
¥3,430
¥3,430
52-wk Low
¥2,091
¥2,091
Fri, Jun 2 2017
BRIEF-Nichirei completes share repurchase
* Says it completed repurchase of 4.3 million shares of its common stock, for 14 billion yen in total, on June 2
BRIEF- Nichirei announces result of share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it bought back 4.3 million shares for 14 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on June 2
BRIEF-Nichirei to repurchase shares through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it will repurchase up to 4.3 million shares, for 14 billion yen in total, on June 2, through ToSTNeT-3
BRIEF-Nichirei to repurchase and retire shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 4.7 million shares of its common stock, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding, at the price up to 14 billion yen in total, during the period from May 10 to Sep. 29
