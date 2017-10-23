China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (2877.HK)
2877.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.13HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.09 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
HK$7.04
Open
HK$7.04
Day's High
HK$7.17
Day's Low
HK$7.00
Volume
1,400,700
Avg. Vol
755,694
52-wk High
HK$9.86
52-wk Low
HK$6.82
BRIEF-China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group says profit attributable for HY expected to fall
* Profit attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 june 2017 is expected to decrease by approximately 35%
BRIEF-China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group says turnover for Qtr ended March 2017 decreased by about 14.6% to RMB 398 mln
* Turnover of group for three months ended 31 March 2017 decreased by about 14.6% to approximately rmb398million Source text (http://bit.ly/2pcxMCS) Further company coverage:
