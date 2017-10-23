Ronshine China Holdings Ltd (3301.HK)
3301.HK on Hong Kong Stock
9.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
9.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$9.07
HK$9.07
Open
HK$9.05
HK$9.05
Day's High
HK$9.08
HK$9.08
Day's Low
HK$9.01
HK$9.01
Volume
2,133,500
2,133,500
Avg. Vol
2,584,718
2,584,718
52-wk High
HK$10.26
HK$10.26
52-wk Low
HK$5.43
HK$5.43
Fri, Oct 6 2017
BRIEF-Ronshine China Holdings says September total contracted sales was RMB5.87 bln
* In September 2017, total contracted sales of group amounted to RMB5.87 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ronshine China Holdings enters into agreement with Xiujing Landscape
* On 15 september 2017, company entered into landscape engineering services framework agreement with Xiujing Landscape
BRIEF-Ronshine China Holdings updates on total contracted sales in the month of August, 2017
* In the month of August 2017, group's total contracted sales were about RMB5.20 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2gMo4IE) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Ronshine China updates on acquisition of equity interests in Ningbo Hailiang & Anhui Hailiang
* Unit entered into Ningbo Equity Transfer Agreements with each of Hairao Investment, Feng, Hailiang Investment, Tang and Hailiang Charity
