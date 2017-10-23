Edition:
Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd (3303.HK)

3303.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.27HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.27
Open
HK$2.33
Day's High
HK$2.35
Day's Low
HK$2.27
Volume
496,000
Avg. Vol
1,567,981
52-wk High
HK$3.39
52-wk Low
HK$0.62

