China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (3320.HK)
3320.HK on Hong Kong Stock
9.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.18 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
HK$9.21
Open
HK$9.25
Day's High
HK$9.39
Day's Low
HK$9.21
Volume
5,377,700
Avg. Vol
7,173,046
52-wk High
HK$10.20
52-wk Low
HK$8.28
BRIEF-China Resources Pharmaceutical Group says HY profit attributable to owners of co HK$1.81 bln
* Hy profit for period attributable to owners of co hk$1.81 billion versus hk$1.64 billion a year ago
BRIEF-China Resources Pharmaceutical says Wang Chuncheng ceased to be president of company
July 3 China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd :
BRIEF-China Resources Pharma announces cooperation agreements
* Entered into cr bank strategic cooperation agreement 2017 and cr trust strategic cooperation agreement 2017 with cr bank and cr trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Resources Pharmaceutical Group entered into sales framework agreement 2017 with Cr Healthcare
May 12 China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd -
