BOCOM International Holdings Co Ltd (3329.HK)
3329.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.51HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Mon, Sep 25 2017
BRIEF-Bocom International submits subscription application to Central China Dragon Select Growth Fund
* Submitted subscription application form to administrator of fund to subscribe for class A shares of fund for HK$750 million
BRIEF-BOCOM International Holdings to provide loan in principal amount not exceeding $100 million
* Co to provide loan in principal amount not exceeding us$100 million to borrower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-BOCOM International says Xi Xuanhua appointed as a deputy CEO
* More Appointment Of A Deputy Chief Executive Officer And A Member Of Executive Committee
