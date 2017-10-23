Edition:
India

Anton Oilfield Services Group (3337.HK)

3337.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.88HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-1.12%)
Prev Close
HK$0.89
Open
HK$0.90
Day's High
HK$0.91
Day's Low
HK$0.86
Volume
15,310,000
Avg. Vol
8,261,681
52-wk High
HK$1.21
52-wk Low
HK$0.70

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 3337.HK Market Views