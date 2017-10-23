Far East Horizon Ltd (3360.HK)
7.48HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.02 (+0.27%)
HK$7.46
HK$7.50
HK$7.58
HK$7.36
6,070,200
2,911,613
HK$8.00
HK$6.28
Fri, Sep 22 2017
BRIEF-Far East Horizon announces disposal of assets
* Fetj and tianfeng securities entered into fetj assets disposal agreement
BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered entered into assets disposal agreement with China International Capital
* IFEL and China International Capital Corp Ltd entered into assets disposal agreement
BRIEF-Far East Horizon posts HY profit attributable of RMB1.62 bln
* HY profit for year attributable RMB1.62 billion versus RMB1.44 billion
BRIEF-Far East Horizon announces disposal of underlying assets
* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire IFEL underlying assets at ifel consideration of rmb1.49 billion
BRIEF-Far East Horizon disposal of underlying assets under the ABN Transaction
* IFEL, FETJ and Huaneng Guicheng Trust entered into trust contract
BRIEF-Far East Horizon to issue drawdown securities in nominal amount of U.S.$300 mln
* Co to issue drawdown securities in an aggregate nominal amount of u.s.$300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Fitch Assigns Far East Horizon's MTN Programme 'BBB-' Rating
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Far East Horizon Limited's (BBB-/Stable) USD4 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme a long-term rating of 'BBB-'. Senior notes under the programme will represent Far East Horizon's direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations and will rank at least pari passu with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated debt. Perpetual securities under the
BRIEF-Far East Horizon updates medium term note and perpetual securities programme
* Update of US$4 billion medium term note and perpetual securities programme by Far East Horizon Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: