Fitch Assigns Sino-Ocean's USD Perpetual Securities Final 'BB' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sino-Ocean Land Treasure III Limited's USD600 million subordinated perpetual capital securities a final rating of 'BB'. Sino-Ocean is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese homebuilder Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (BBB-/Stable). The perpetual securities are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Sino-Ocean Group and will have 50% equity credit until the fifth year, five

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit firmer as Sino-Ocean performs HONG KONG, Sept 13 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were firmer on Wednesday supported by healthy inflows. New issues attracted most attention with Chinese property developer Sino-Ocean Group's notes among the strongest performers.

Fitch Rates Sino-Ocean's USD Perpetual Securities at 'BB(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sino-Ocean Land Treasure III Limited's proposed US dollar perpetual capital securities an expected 'BB(EXP)' rating. Sino-Ocean is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese homebuilder Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (BBB-/Stable). The proposed perpetual securities are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Sino-Ocean Group and will have 50% equity credit until the fifth year

BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Group says contracted sales for August amounted to about RMB6.52 billion * Contracted sales for August of 2017 amounted to approximately RMB6.52 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Group's HY revenue increased by 85 pct to RMB17,259 mln * Hy ‍profit attributable to owners of company increased by 84% to rmb2,668 million​

BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Group says July contracted sales amounted to about RMB3.91 bln * Contracted sales of company for July of 2017 amounted to approximately rmb3.91 billion Source (http://bit.ly/2wdtOi0) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sino-Ocean updates on June month ‍contracted sales * Contracted sales for June of 2017 amounted to approximately rmb8.45 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Fitch Affirms Sino-Ocean Group at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed homebuilder Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited's (Sino-Ocean Group) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Sino-Ocean Group's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating, and the ratings on all the outstanding US dollar bonds it guarantees, at 'BBB-'. The full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this co