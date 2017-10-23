Edition:
Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd (3382.T)

3382.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,646JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥-55 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
¥4,701
Open
¥4,725
Day's High
¥4,725
Day's Low
¥4,642
Volume
2,624,600
Avg. Vol
2,144,010
52-wk High
¥4,891
52-wk Low
¥4,148

Thu, Oct 12 2017

UPDATE 1-Seven & i posts record quarterly profit on strong 7-Eleven sales

* Q2 operating profit hits record Y110.3 bln, beats consensus

Seven & i H1 profit up, driven by strong 7-Eleven sales

TOKYO, Oct 12 Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd on Thursday said its operating profit rose 7.2 percent in the six months ended August, helped by a steady growth in sales across its 7-Eleven convenience stores.

BRIEF-Seven & I Holdings unit to close two stores

* Says unit will close Chiba-based store and Kanagawa-based store on Feb. 28, 2019

BRIEF-Seven & I Holdings Tokyo-based unit receives administrative order from Japan Fair Trade Commission

* Says its Tokyo-based unit SEVEN-ELEVEN JAPAN CO.,LTD received administrative order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on July 21, due to violation of Act Against Delay in Payment of Subcontract Proceeds

UPDATE 1-Japan's Seven & i Q1 profit rises 3.3 pct, boosted by domestic convenience stores

* Announces business tie-up with mail-order firm Askul (Adds context)

BRIEF-Seven & I Holdings says business alliance with Askul

* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with Askul Corp on July 6

Japan's Seven & i Q1 profit rises 3.3 pct, below estimates

TOKYO, July 6 Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd on Thursday said operating profit rose 3.3 percent in the three months through May, just shy of analyst estimates, boosted by strong demand for own-brand products at its convenience stores.

BRIEF-Seven & i Holdings in deal to sell Sogo & Seibu's stores to H2O Retailing

* Says it enters into agreement to sell Sogo & Seibu Co Ltd's two stores related business and properties to H2O Retailing Corp , effective on Oct. 1

