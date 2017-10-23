Edition:
Agile Group Holdings Ltd (3383.HK)

3383.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
HK$11.92
Open
HK$11.96
Day's High
HK$12.00
Day's Low
HK$11.64
Volume
6,770,750
Avg. Vol
13,846,504
52-wk High
HK$12.92
52-wk Low
HK$3.88

BRIEF-Agile Group Holdings announces acquisition of entire interests in a project company

* Announces acquisition of entire interests in a project company

BRIEF-Agile Group Holdings proposes to spin-off and separately list shares of A-Living

* Proposes to spin-off and separately list shares of A-Living

BRIEF-Agile Group says HY profit attributbale to shareholders of co RMB 1.86 billion

* Board has declared an interim dividend of HK22.0 cents per ordinary shar

BRIEF-Agile Group Holdings expects to record an increase in net profit of more than 100% for HY

* Expected to record a significant increase in net profit of more than 100% for hy

BRIEF-Agile Group announces ‍issuance of $200 mln senior notes

* Co and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with standard chartered bank, hsbc, abc international and china securities international​

BRIEF-Agile Group ‍proposes to conduct international offering of guaranteed senior notes​

* ‍Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes​

BRIEF-Agile Group secures loan facility of HK$3.52 bln

* Company as borrower and certain of its subsidiaries as guarantors entered into a facility agreement

BRIEF-Agile Group updates on issue of non-public domestic corporate bonds

* Has issued non-public domestic corporate bonds in amount of RMB3 billion at a coupon rate of 6.98% per annum for a term of 3 years

BRIEF-Agile Group says June pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries was RMB7.93 bln

* for month of June 2017, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries was rmb7.93 billion Source text :(http://bit.ly/2sDL9h1) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Agile Group Holdings says pre-sales value of co and units was rmb5.18 billion for May

* for month of may 2017, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries was rmb5.18 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

