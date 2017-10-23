Edition:
Legend Holdings Corp (3396.HK)

3396.HK on Hong Kong Stock

20.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
HK$20.20
Open
HK$20.20
Day's High
HK$20.40
Day's Low
HK$19.90
Volume
496,100
Avg. Vol
1,013,790
52-wk High
HK$24.25
52-wk Low
HK$17.10

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Legend holdings announces acquisition of interest in a unit

* Announces acquisition of interest in a subsidiary through a joint venture company

BRIEF-Legend Holdings subscribes for second wealth management product

* Company further subscribed for second wealth management product issued by Everbright Bank at amount of RMB300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Legend Holdings plans to unload holdings in XiAn Shaangu Power

* Says shareholder Legend Holdings Corp plans to unload entire holdings in the company within six months via block trade

China's Legend buys Luxembourg's BIL bank for $1.8 billion in landmark European expansion

HONG KONG China’s Legend Holdings struck a deal on Friday to buy a 90 percent stake in Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL) for 1.48 billion euros ($1.76 billion) in the biggest takeover of a European deposit-taking bank by a Chinese firm so far.

UPDATE 3-China's Legend buys Luxembourg's BIL bank for $1.8 bln in landmark European expansion

* Biggest takeover of European deposit-taking bank by Chinese firm

BRIEF-Legend Holdings updates on acquisition of stake in Banque Internationale A Luxembourg S.A.

* Major Transaction Acquisition Of 89.936% Issued Share Capital In Banque Internationale A Luxembourg S.A.

Exclusive: China's Legend in talks to buy stake in Luxembourg bank BIL - source

HONG KONG/FRANKFURT China's Legend Holdings Corp is in talks on a potential investment in Qatari-owned Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL), a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

BRIEF-Legend Holding entered into financial assistance framework agreement with Levima Advanced Materials

* Company and Levima Advanced Materials entered into continuing financial assistance framework agreement

