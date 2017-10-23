BRIEF-Legend Holdings subscribes for second wealth management product * Company further subscribed for second wealth management product issued by Everbright Bank at amount of RMB300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Legend Holdings plans to unload holdings in XiAn Shaangu Power * Says shareholder Legend Holdings Corp plans to unload entire holdings in the company within six months via block trade

China's Legend buys Luxembourg's BIL bank for $1.8 billion in landmark European expansion HONG KONG China’s Legend Holdings struck a deal on Friday to buy a 90 percent stake in Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL) for 1.48 billion euros ($1.76 billion) in the biggest takeover of a European deposit-taking bank by a Chinese firm so far.

UPDATE 3-China's Legend buys Luxembourg's BIL bank for $1.8 bln in landmark European expansion * Biggest takeover of European deposit-taking bank by Chinese firm

BRIEF-Legend Holdings updates on acquisition of stake in Banque Internationale A Luxembourg S.A. * Major Transaction Acquisition Of 89.936% Issued Share Capital In Banque Internationale A Luxembourg S.A.

Exclusive: China's Legend in talks to buy stake in Luxembourg bank BIL - source HONG KONG/FRANKFURT China's Legend Holdings Corp is in talks on a potential investment in Qatari-owned Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL), a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.