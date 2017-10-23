BRIEF- Teijin to transfer rights and obligations to unit TEIJIN FRONTIER * Says it will transfer rights and obligations, including inventories, investment securities and capital invested into group company, to wholly owned unit TEIJIN FRONTIER CO., LTD.

BRIEF- JCR Pharmaceuticals to develop allogeneic regenerative medical product using DPCs with Teijin * Says it entered into co-development and license agreement with Teijin Ltd, regarding JTR-161, an allogeneic regenerative medical product using dental pulp stem cells (DPCs) for the indication of acute cerebral infarction (stroke) for Japan, on July 18

BRIEF-Teijin invests in its twaron capacity in Dutch production facility * Teijin invests in its twaron capacity in Dutch production facility

BRIEF-Radius Health announces license and development agreement for Abaloparatide-Sc with Teijin Limited in Japan * Radius Health announces license and development agreement for Abaloparatide-Sc with Teijin Limited in Japan

BRIEF-Teijin lowers conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds * Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,035.7 yen per share and 2,001.3 yen per share respectively, from 2,063.5 yen per share and 2,028.6 yen per share, effective April 1