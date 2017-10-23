Edition:
India

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd (3606.HK)

3606.HK on Hong Kong Stock

29.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.70 (+2.45%)
Prev Close
HK$28.60
Open
HK$29.00
Day's High
HK$29.40
Day's Low
HK$28.90
Volume
1,141,600
Avg. Vol
1,906,230
52-wk High
HK$32.10
52-wk Low
HK$21.65

Select another date:

Mon, Aug 7 2017

BRIEF-Fuyao Glass Industry Group announces change in accounting policy

* Says it changes accounting policy based on accounting standards for business enterprises

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Fuyao Glass Industry Group to set up investment unit

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned investment unit, with registered capital of up to 3 billion yuan, in China

BRIEF-Fuyao Glass' H1 net profit down 4.85 pct y/y at 1.4 bln yuan

* Says H1 net profit down 4.85 percent y/y at 1.39 billion yuan ($206.93 million)

BRIEF-Fuyao Glass Industry Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 15

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.75 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12

BRIEF-Fuyao Glass Industry Group qtrly net profit RMB 692.9 mln

* Qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders RMB 692.9 million versus RMB 583.1 million

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 3606.HK Market Views