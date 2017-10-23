Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd (3606.HK)
3606.HK on Hong Kong Stock
29.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
29.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.70 (+2.45%)
HK$0.70 (+2.45%)
Prev Close
HK$28.60
HK$28.60
Open
HK$29.00
HK$29.00
Day's High
HK$29.40
HK$29.40
Day's Low
HK$28.90
HK$28.90
Volume
1,141,600
1,141,600
Avg. Vol
1,906,230
1,906,230
52-wk High
HK$32.10
HK$32.10
52-wk Low
HK$21.65
HK$21.65
Mon, Aug 7 2017
BRIEF-Fuyao Glass Industry Group announces change in accounting policy
* Says it changes accounting policy based on accounting standards for business enterprises
BRIEF-Fuyao Glass Industry Group to set up investment unit
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned investment unit, with registered capital of up to 3 billion yuan, in China
BRIEF-Fuyao Glass' H1 net profit down 4.85 pct y/y at 1.4 bln yuan
* Says H1 net profit down 4.85 percent y/y at 1.39 billion yuan ($206.93 million)
BRIEF-Fuyao Glass Industry Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.75 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 12
BRIEF-Fuyao Glass Industry Group qtrly net profit RMB 692.9 mln
* Qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders RMB 692.9 million versus RMB 583.1 million
