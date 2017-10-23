Edition:
India

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd (3618.HK)

3618.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
HK$5.19
Open
HK$5.16
Day's High
HK$5.19
Day's Low
HK$5.12
Volume
10,248,641
Avg. Vol
9,302,678
52-wk High
HK$6.01
52-wk Low
HK$4.39

Select another date:

Tue, Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank appoints Song Qinghua as independent non-executive director

* Announces appointment of Song Qinghua as an independent non-executive director of bank Source text (http://bit.ly/2hfES7o) Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank announces approval of directional additional issuance of domestic shares

* Approval Of Directional Additional Issuance Of Domestic Shares By Cbrc Chongqing Office

BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co says HY net profit attributable RMB4.59 bln

* Hy net profit attributable to equity holders of the bank RMB 4,594.1 million versus 4,175.3 million

BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank announces additional issue of domestic shares

* Directional Additional Issuance Of Domestic Shares Under The Specific Mandate

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 3618.HK Market Views