Edition:
India

Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd (3638.HK)

3638.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.29HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
HK$1.28
Open
HK$1.28
Day's High
HK$1.29
Day's Low
HK$1.21
Volume
7,296,000
Avg. Vol
17,507,196
52-wk High
HK$1.43
52-wk Low
HK$0.35

Select another date:

Thu, Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Huabang Financial Holdings says unit to grant loan to borrower for HK$8.5 mln ​

* Unit agreed to grant loan to borrower with amount of HK$8.5 million for a term of 12 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Forever Star acquires 2.4 mln ordinary shares of Huabang Financial Holdings

* Forever Star acquired 2.4 million ordinary shares of company at an average price of HK$0.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Huabang Financial Holdings enters term sheet with Idb Development for a proposed acquisition

* On 3 Sept, company and IDB Development Corp entered into a term sheet in relation to a proposed acquisition

BRIEF-Huabang Financial Holdings says unit enters agreements to renew three loans

* ‍Huabang Finance entered into loan agreement A, loan agreement B and loan agreement C with borrowers

BRIEF-Huabang Financial expects to record a decrease in net profit for year ended 31 March 2017

* For year ended 31 March 2017 co is expected to record a significant decrease in net profit

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 3638.HK Market Views