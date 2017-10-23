BRIEF-Forever Star acquires 2.4 mln ordinary shares of Huabang Financial Holdings * Forever Star acquired 2.4 million ordinary shares of company at an average price of HK$0.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Huabang Financial Holdings enters term sheet with Idb Development for a proposed acquisition * On 3 Sept, company and IDB Development Corp entered into a term sheet in relation to a proposed acquisition

BRIEF-Huabang Financial Holdings says unit enters agreements to renew three loans * ‍Huabang Finance entered into loan agreement A, loan agreement B and loan agreement C with borrowers