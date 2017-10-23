Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd (3638.HK)
3638.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.29HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-Huabang Financial Holdings says unit to grant loan to borrower for HK$8.5 mln
* Unit agreed to grant loan to borrower with amount of HK$8.5 million for a term of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Forever Star acquires 2.4 mln ordinary shares of Huabang Financial Holdings
* Forever Star acquired 2.4 million ordinary shares of company at an average price of HK$0.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Huabang Financial Holdings enters term sheet with Idb Development for a proposed acquisition
* On 3 Sept, company and IDB Development Corp entered into a term sheet in relation to a proposed acquisition
BRIEF-Huabang Financial Holdings says unit enters agreements to renew three loans
* Huabang Finance entered into loan agreement A, loan agreement B and loan agreement C with borrowers
BRIEF-Huabang Financial expects to record a decrease in net profit for year ended 31 March 2017
* For year ended 31 March 2017 co is expected to record a significant decrease in net profit
