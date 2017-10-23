China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd (3669.HK)
3669.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
11.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.38 (+3.56%)
HK$0.38 (+3.56%)
Prev Close
HK$10.66
HK$10.66
Open
HK$10.62
HK$10.62
Day's High
HK$11.10
HK$11.10
Day's Low
HK$10.62
HK$10.62
Volume
7,693,488
7,693,488
Avg. Vol
7,000,915
7,000,915
52-wk High
HK$12.40
HK$12.40
52-wk Low
HK$3.60
HK$3.60
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 22 2017
BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services says HY net profit rmb698 mln, up 72.6 pct
Aug 22 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services expects HY profit attributable to rise
July 20 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:
BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services updates on placing and subscription agreement
May 12 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:
Select another date: