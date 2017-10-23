Edition:
India

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd (3669.HK)

3669.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.38 (+3.56%)
Prev Close
HK$10.66
Open
HK$10.62
Day's High
HK$11.10
Day's Low
HK$10.62
Volume
7,693,488
Avg. Vol
7,000,915
52-wk High
HK$12.40
52-wk Low
HK$3.60

Select another date:

Tue, Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services says HY ‍net profit rmb698 mln, up 72.6 pct

Aug 22 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd

Continue Reading

BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services expects HY profit attributable to rise

July 20 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:

BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent

June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd

BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services updates on placing and subscription agreement

May 12 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 3669.HK Market Views