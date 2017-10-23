Edition:
India

Top Spring International Holdings Ltd (3688.HK)

3688.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
HK$4.94
Open
HK$4.94
Day's High
HK$5.00
Day's Low
HK$4.86
Volume
1,280,000
Avg. Vol
2,746,963
52-wk High
HK$5.30
52-wk Low
HK$2.14

Select another date:

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Top Spring International updates on contracted sales during first three quarters of 2017

* During first 3 quarters of 2017 contracted sales of properties & contracted sales of car park units was about HK$1,771.8 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Top Spring International Holdings says unit signs partnership agreement with Yunnan Tourism

* Shenzhen Top Spring invested RMB170 million for about 3.4% stake in Yunnan Tourism And Cultural Industry Development Fund​

BRIEF-Top Spring International announces formation JV to acquire properties in Shanghai

* Top Spring and Firewave entered into shine long agreement with Shine Long JV for operation of Shine Long JV

BRIEF-Top Spring International announces appointment executive director

* Yuan Zhi Wei has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Top Spring International enters into sale and purchase agreement with H-change

* Company entered into sale and purchase agreement with H-change

BRIEF-Top Spring International Holdings expects to record a consolidated net profit for HY

* Expected to record a consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 june 2017

BRIEF-Top Spring International says ‍trading has been halted

* Trading has been halted pending release of announcement in relation to proposed disposal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Top Spring International says trading in shares of co halted

* Trading in shares of Top Spring International Holdings has been halted at 2:34 p.m. On 4 August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 3688.HK Market Views