Huishang Bank Corp Ltd (3698.HK)
3698.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.89HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
HK$3.88
Open
HK$3.91
Day's High
HK$3.92
Day's Low
HK$3.82
Volume
934,000
Avg. Vol
3,000,987
52-wk High
HK$4.16
52-wk Low
HK$3.53
Fri, Sep 29 2017
BRIEF-Huishang Bank Corp Ltd updates on current public float of bank's H shares
* Current public float of bank's H shares is 19.68% and remains below minimum of 25% as required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Huishang Bank announces issue of green financial bonds
* Bank is approved to publicly issue green financial bonds in an amount not exceeding RMB5 billion
BRIEF-Huishang Bank Corp updates on current public float of bank's H shares
* Current public float of bank's H shares is 19.68% and remains below minimum of 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Huishang Bank Corp updates on the status of the public float
* Further to announcement of bank dated april 28, 2017, current public float of bank's H shares is 19.94% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Huishang Bank Corp qtrly net profit RMB2.10 bln
* As at the end of march 2017, the bank's capital adequacy ratio was 12.79 pct Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q4wmMr) Further company coverage:
