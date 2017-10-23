Edition:
India

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd (3800.HK)

3800.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+2.46%)
Prev Close
HK$1.22
Open
HK$1.23
Day's High
HK$1.28
Day's Low
HK$1.22
Volume
222,631,764
Avg. Vol
203,162,320
52-wk High
HK$1.29
52-wk Low
HK$0.72

Mon, Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Lamtex Holdings says GCL-Poly Energy purchased 299.5 mln ordinary shares of co

* ‍China Force sold 299.5 million ordinary shares of co to GCL-Poly Energy​ for total consideration of HK$200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor signs framework agreement with GCL-Poly Energy

* Says it signs framework agreement with GCL-Poly Energy Holdings on silicon and photovoltaic related projects

BRIEF-Gcl-Poly Energy updates on SunEdison acquisition

* On 2 AUG, U.S bankruptcy court for Southern District Of New York approved stipulated order, and escrow monies have been released

