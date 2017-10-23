Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd (3813.HK)
3813.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
HK$1.46
Open
HK$1.46
Day's High
HK$1.46
Day's Low
HK$1.44
Volume
599,359
Avg. Vol
5,373,342
52-wk High
HK$2.61
52-wk Low
HK$1.30
BRIEF-Pou Sheng International Holdings posts Sept net consolidated operating revenue of RMB1.57 bln
* September net consolidated operating revenue RMB1.57 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Pou Sheng International posts June net consolidated operating revenue RMB1.38 billion
* June net consolidated operating revenue of company RMB1.38 billion Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2u94bks] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Pou Sheng International appoints Shen, Yuan-Fang as CFO
* Shen, Yuan-Fang has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Pou Sheng International May net consol operating revenue RMB 1.55 bln
* May net consolidated operating revenue of company RMB 1.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Pou Sheng International says April net consolidated operating revenue of co RMB 1.91 bln
* April net consolidated operating revenue of co RMB 1.91 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
