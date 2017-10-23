BRIEF-Pou Sheng International posts June net consolidated operating revenue RMB1.38 billion * June net consolidated operating revenue of company RMB1.38 billion Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2u94bks] Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Pou Sheng International appoints Shen, Yuan-Fang as CFO * Shen, Yuan-Fang has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Pou Sheng International May net consol operating revenue RMB 1.55 bln * May net consolidated operating revenue of company RMB 1.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: