Edition:
India

China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd (3818.HK)

3818.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
HK$1.42
Open
HK$1.42
Day's High
HK$1.45
Day's Low
HK$1.42
Volume
8,242,394
Avg. Vol
10,432,723
52-wk High
HK$1.77
52-wk Low
HK$1.32

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 9 2017

BRIEF-China Dongxiang Group Co says Chen Yihong has tendered his resignation as CEO

* Chen Yihong has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer of company​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-China Dongxiang(Group)Co says HY profit rose 11.9 pct

* Resolved to declare an interim dividend of RMB2.90 cents (equivalent to HK3.4011 cents) per ordinary share

BRIEF-China Dongxiang (Group) says unit enters capital increase agreement

* Unit entered into capital increase agreement with Huayi Sports and existing shareholders in relation to capital injection

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 3818.HK Market Views