Greentown China Holdings Ltd (3900.HK)

3900.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.09 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
HK$9.91
Open
HK$9.96
Day's High
HK$9.99
Day's Low
HK$9.75
Volume
3,965,500
Avg. Vol
8,258,963
52-wk High
HK$11.30
52-wk Low
HK$6.06

Mon, Oct 9 2017

BRIEF-Greentown China Holdings posts monthly sales of RMB11.9 bln in September

* ‍Monthly sales reached about RMB11.9 billion in September 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Greentown China Holdings posts contracted sales of about RMB2.1 bln in August

* In August 2017, co reported total contracted amount of approximately RMB2.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Greentown China Holdings posts HY revenue of RMB10.45 bln

* HY profit attributable to owners of company amounted to RMB1.229 billion, up 103.5 pct year-on-year.

BRIEF-Greentown China enters subscription agreement

* entered subscription agreement, in connection with senior perpetual capital securities issue in aggregate amount of $450 million

BRIEF-Greentown China proposes issue of USD denominated guaranteed senior perpetual capital securities

* Greentown china - company, through issuer, proposes to conduct international offering of usd denominated guaranteed senior perpetual capital securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Greentown China updates on contracted sales for six months ended 30 June

* In June 2017, total contracted amount of about RMB3.1 billion

BRIEF-Greentown China says April 2017 sales reached about RMB9.4 bln

* In April 2017, sales reached about RMB9.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

