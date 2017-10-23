Edition:
India

Orient Securities Co Ltd (3958.HK)

3958.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.13HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
HK$8.15
Open
HK$8.18
Day's High
HK$8.20
Day's Low
HK$8.12
Volume
13,006,400
Avg. Vol
3,888,233
52-wk High
HK$8.52
52-wk Low
HK$6.98

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Orient Securities posts Sept net profit of 254.3 mln yuan

* Says Sept net profit at 254.3 million yuan ($38.61 million)

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Orient Securities gets regulatory approval for A-share private placement

* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for A-share private placement

BRIEF-Orient Securities' net profit at 185.5 mln yuan in August

* Says its net profit at 185.5 million yuan ($28.44 million) in August

BRIEF-Orient securities co says August net profit RMB 185.5 mln‍​

* Aug net operating income rmb396.3 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2wEZ2Rf) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Orient Securities' H1 net profit up 36.8 pct y/y

* Says H1 net profit up 36.76 percent y/y at 1.76 billion yuan ($264.80 million)

BRIEF-Orient Securities updates on non-public issuance of A shares

* Number for non-public issuance of A shares to specific target investors shall be not more than 800 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Orient Securities Co nominates Jin Qinglu as independent non-executive director for third session of board

* Resolved to nominate Jin Qinglu as an independent non-executive director for third session of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Orient Securities issues 2017 corporate bonds worth 4 bln yuan

* Says it issued 2017 corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan on Aug. 3, each with an issue price of 100 yuan

BRIEF-Orient Securities' July net profit at 113.0 mln yuan

* Says July net profit at 113.0 million yuan ($16.82 million)

BRIEF-Orient Securities says coupon rate of 4.98 pct for corporate bonds

* Says it will issue corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.98 pct

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 3958.HK Market Views