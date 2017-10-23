BRIEF-Orient Securities gets regulatory approval for A-share private placement * Says it gets securities regulator's approval for A-share private placement

BRIEF-Orient Securities' net profit at 185.5 mln yuan in August * Says its net profit at 185.5 million yuan ($28.44 million) in August

BRIEF-Orient Securities' H1 net profit up 36.8 pct y/y * Says H1 net profit up 36.76 percent y/y at 1.76 billion yuan ($264.80 million)

BRIEF-Orient Securities updates on non-public issuance of A shares * Number for non-public issuance of A shares to specific target investors shall be not more than 800 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Orient Securities Co nominates Jin Qinglu as independent non-executive director for third session of board * Resolved to nominate Jin Qinglu as an independent non-executive director for third session of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Orient Securities issues 2017 corporate bonds worth 4 bln yuan * Says it issued 2017 corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan on Aug. 3, each with an issue price of 100 yuan

BRIEF-Orient Securities' July net profit at 113.0 mln yuan * Says July net profit at 113.0 million yuan ($16.82 million)