China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (3968.HK)

3968.HK on Hong Kong Stock

30.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
HK$30.40
Open
HK$30.40
Day's High
HK$30.55
Day's Low
HK$29.75
Volume
18,710,748
Avg. Vol
23,279,331
52-wk High
HK$31.35
52-wk Low
HK$17.52

Fri, Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-China Merchants Bank announces issue of offshore preference shares​

* Announces ‍proposed issue of u.s.$1 billion 4.40% non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares​

BRIEF-China Merchants Bank gets regulatory approval for overseas preference share issue

* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for overseas issue of up to 75 million preference shares

BRIEF-Aecc Aero Sci&Tech signs agreements with branches of China Merchants Bank, Bank of Communications

Sept 29 Aecc Aero Science and Technology Co Ltd 600391.SS>

BRIEF-Universal Technologies Holdings says unit and China Merchants Bank Company entered into credit agreement

* Unit and China Merchants Bank Company Limited (Shenzhen Branch) entered into a credit agreement

BRIEF-China Merchants Bank issues bank debenture worth 12 bln yuan

* Says it issues 3-yr bank debenture worth 12 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.3 percent

BRIEF-China Merchants Bank posts HY net profit attributable of RMB39.26 bln

* HY net interest income RMB70,896 million versus RMB67,477 million a year ago

BRIEF-China Merchants receives approval for non-public issuance of preference shares

* Recently received approval from CBRC concerning non-public issuance of preference shares & amendments to articles of association by co

BRIEF-China Merchants Bank gets regulatory approval to issue preference shares worth up to 35 bln yuan

* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue preference shares worth up to 35 billion yuan ($5.25 billion)

BRIEF-China Merchants Bank updates on transfer of equity interest in China Merchants Finance Investment

* ‍Announcement in relation to completion of change in equity interests​

BRIEF-China Merchants Bank reports prelim HY net profit of RMB39,259 mln

* Prelim HY net profit attributable to shareholders of the bank RMB39,259 million versus RMB35,231 million

