Edition:
India

China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd (3996.HK)

3996.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
HK$1.38
Open
HK$1.38
Day's High
HK$1.40
Day's Low
HK$1.38
Volume
168,000
Avg. Vol
2,363,133
52-wk High
HK$1.60
52-wk Low
HK$0.99

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 3996.HK Market Views