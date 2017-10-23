* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd to buy Kyowa Hakko Kirin's agrochemical segment in deal valued at 6 billion yen to 7 billion yen

* Says its unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd announced today that the company decided to unblind the BRIGHTER study, a phase 3 global study in patients with gastric and gastro-esophageal junction (GEJ) cancer of napabucasin, an investigational cancer stemness inhibitor, based on a recommendation by the study’s independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), following a pre- specified interim analysis