CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Japan ad agency Dentsu fined for making employees do too much overtime TOKYO, Oct 6 Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc has been slapped with a fine of some 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits.

CORRECTED-Japan ad agency Dentsu fined for making employees do too much overtime - media TOKYO, Oct 6 Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc has been slapped with a fine of some 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled that it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits, local media reported.

BRIEF-Nikkei Inc., TV Tokyo Holdings, TBS & other Japanese media firms to form JV - Nikkei * Nikkei Inc., TV Tokyo Holdings, Tokyo Broadcasting System, Wowow, Dentsu and Hakuhodo Dy Media partners to create 4 billion yen JV in July - Nikkei