Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T)

4507.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,299JPY
7:16am IST
Change (% chg)

¥100 (+1.61%)
Prev Close
¥6,199
Open
¥6,270
Day's High
¥6,342
Day's Low
¥6,265
Volume
824,800
Avg. Vol
1,243,842
52-wk High
¥6,433
52-wk Low
¥4,818

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Shionogi and Purdue Pharma announce U.S availability of Symproic (naldemedine)

* Shionogi inc - co, Purdue Pharma L.P. announce that Symproic (naldemedine) 0.2 mg tablets are now available throughout United States​

BRIEF-Shionogi says Lusutrombopag met primary, secondary endpoints in phase 3 study​‍​

* Shionogi & Co Ltd - ‍ Lusutrombopag met primary and all pre-specified important secondary endpoints in a global phase 3 study​

Shire, Shionogi's ADHD drug for adults clears late-stage trial in Japan

TOKYO Shire Plc and Shionogi & Co Ltd said a drug to treat ADHD in adults had met its main goal in a late-stage trial in Japan, bringing it one step closer to approval in the world's third-biggest market for ADHD treatments.

BRIEF-Shire and Shionogi announce positive topline results for Intuniv ​

* ‍SHIRE AND SHIONOGI ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FOR INTUNIV EVALUATED IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN ADULTS WITH ADHD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Shionogi ‍announces positive top-line results for S-033188 phase 3 study

* Shionogi - ‍announces positive top-line results for s-033188 phase 3 study (capstone-1) in otherwise healthy influenza patients

BRIEF- Shionogi & lowers conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds

* Says it lowers the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,150.9 yen per share, from 4,167.5 yen per share, effective April 1

BRIEF- PeptiDream announces licensing of peptide discovery platform system (PDPS) technology to Shionogi

* Says it has entered into a technology license agreement with Osaka-based Shionogi & Co Ltd, to nonexclusively license PeptiDream’s proprietary Peptide discovery platform system (PDPS) technology

