Mon, Oct 23 2017
BRIEF-Biogen and Eisai expand existing collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize investigational Alzheimer's disease treatments including phase 3 aducanumab
BRIEF-Eisai Co signs agreement with Grupo Biotoscana granting GBT exclusive licensing rights
BRIEF-FDA approves Eisai's Fycompa for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures
BRIEF-Eisai submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for lenvatinib in first-line hepatocellular carcinoma
BRIEF-Oncology Venture and Eisai forge exclusive global license agreement for clinical stage oncology drug PARP inhibitor E7449 / 2X-121
BRIEF-Oncology Venture Sweden and Eisai sign exclusive global license agreement
BRIEF- R&I affirms Eisai's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
BRIEF-Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai
* Ewopharma says it will commercialise Halaven (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within European Union and in two countries outside of EU