Thu, Sep 21 2017
BRIEF-Inovalon enters into agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Inc
* Inovalon announces agreement with daiichi sankyo, inc. To support outcomes-based contracting
Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denies 2016 takeover bid by AstraZeneca
TOKYO Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo denied on Thursday it received a takeover bid last year from Britain's AstraZeneca, following speculation that sent its share price soaring as much as 13 percent and triggered a trade suspension.
BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo terminates product agreement with Charleston Laboratories
* Daiichi Sankyo terminates development and commercialization agreement with Charleston Laboratories regarding hydrocodone products in the U.S., including CL-108
BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo late-stage trial positive on diabetic pain drug
* Daiichi Sankyo announces positive top-line results from Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating mirogabalin in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain
BRIEF-AstraZeneca has no comment on report it sought to buy Daiichi Sankyo
* Britain's AstraZeneca has no comment on report it sought to buy Japan's Daiichi Sankyo last year - spokeswoman Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Bristol-Myers, Daiichi Sankyo to test Opdivo combo for cancers
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Daiichi Sankyo said they were evaluating a combination of Bristol-Myers' immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, with the Japanese company's experimental drug in patients with breast and bladder cancers.
