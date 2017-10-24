Edition:
Yahoo Japan Corp (4689.T)

4689.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

539JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥8 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
¥531
Open
¥537
Day's High
¥542
Day's Low
¥534
Volume
10,475,000
Avg. Vol
11,524,833
52-wk High
¥559
52-wk Low
¥385

BRIEF-Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan forming a JV- Nikkei‍​

* Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan are forming a joint venture - Nikkei‍​

BRIEF-SoldOut says Yahoo Japan decreases voting power to 11.3 pct

* Says Yahoo Japan Corporation decreased voting power in the co to 11.3 percent (1.1 million shares), from 33.4 percent (3 million shares), on July 12

Altaba, formerly Yahoo, to start trading on Monday

Shares of Altaba Inc, the holding company left behind after Yahoo Inc's sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc, will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.

Yahoo investors are U.S. tax-reform skeptics

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Yahoo will soon be little more than a holding company for stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan. The $52 billion internet firm's shareholders on Thursday approved the sale of its operating businesses to Verizon Communications for $4.5 billion. The long-standing wrinkle, though, is that Yahoo bought the minority holdings so cheaply that essentially the entire value of both would be taxable in the United States if it sold them. That means the company is, at least in

Yahoo shareholders approve sale of core business to Verizon

Yahoo Inc shareholders on Thursday approved the company's pending sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc for $4.48 billion, according to preliminary results from a shareholder meeting.

BRIEF-Yahoo Japan, The Venture Reality Fund partner through strategic investment

* Yahoo Japan and The Venture Reality Fund partner to grow the global AR and VR ecosystems through strategic investment

BRIEF- SoftBank Group transfers entire stake in Yahoo Japan to SoftBank Group International GK

* Says it transferred its entire 36.4 percent stake in Yahoo Japan Corp to its wholly owned unit SoftBank Group International GK, an intermediate holding company, on June 1

Yahoo to buy back $3 billion shares

Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares to provide liquidity to stockholders looking to sell shares ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.

