BRIEF-Fujifilm Holdings updates share repurchase status * Says it bought back 930,800 shares for 4.08 billion yen in total from Sept. 15 to Sept. 30

BRIEF- R&I affirms Fujifilm Holdings's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I * Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I

BRIEF-Fujifilm Holdings announces private placement of treasury stock * Says it plans to distribute 2.9 million shares of its common stock to unit through private placement on Oct. 2, at the price of 4,121 yen per share

Fujifilm says aims to spend $4.5 billion on M&A over three years TOKYO Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it aimed to spend 500 billion yen ($4.54 billion) in strategic acquisitions over three years as it seeks growth outside its traditional photographic film business, which has been shrinking.

BRIEF- Fujifilm Holdings to repurchase shares * Says it will repurchase up to 16 million shares, representing 3.7 percent of outstanding

BRIEF- Fujifilm Holdings receives approval to extend submitting of financial report for FY ended March 2017 * Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the financial report for FY ended March 2017 to July 31, instead of June 30

