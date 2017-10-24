JXTG Holdings Inc (5020.T)
5020.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
579JPY
7:23am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
UPDATE 2-JXTG to shut Muroran petrochem plant as Japan gasoline demand fades
TOKYO, Sept 27 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, Japan's biggest oil refiner, said on Wednesday it will shut its Muroran petrochemicals plant due to falling demand for gasoline in Japan.
Japan's JXTG says Caserones copper mine misses output target, expects rise this year
TOKYO, May 12 Japan's JXTG Holdings said on Friday its Caserones copper mine in Chile produced 91,000 tonnes in the fiscal year ended March, missing an earlier target of 98,000 tonnes, due to a power outage in the area and system glitch in February.
